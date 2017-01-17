Flight noise in holding pattern: Airplane route evaluation underway...
San Mateo County residents along Peninsula flight routes must hold their breath as a pilot program to ease the impact of increased air traffic from Surf Air flights on Peninsula cities draws to a close. Evaluations are being conducted of a six-month trial of a flight route directing Surf Air flights in and out of the San Carlos Airport over the Bay instead of Peninsula neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
