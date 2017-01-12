Fit for a king
Chennai, on the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, is considered the "Capital of the South" and the historic hub of the East India Company trading outpost, back when the city was known as Madras. Like the fabric, Chennai Kings in Mountain View mixes diverse ingredients for a unique and pleasant whole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|7 hr
|hitler
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC