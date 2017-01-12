[Event] 12th Annual IP and Commercial...

[Event] 12th Annual IP and Commercial Litigation Year in Review - January 26th, Mountain View, CA

Please join attorneys from Fenwick & West's IP & Commercial Litigation Group for this half-day seminar featuring practical information and recent legal developments for technology companies, including in the areas of privacy, cybersecurity, and trade secret law. This event presents an ideal opportunity to earn CLE credits before the compliance deadline, including credits for both Legal Ethics and Competence Issues .

