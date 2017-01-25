Elaborate puzzle reveals Google I/O 2017 runs May 17th to 19th
Google I/O 2017 is set to take place between May 17th and May 19th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, the same location as last year's developer-focused event. Like previous Google I/Os, we can expect to receive new information about Google's initiatives at the event, including the future of Android, Home, Wear and more.
