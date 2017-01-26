Ducks land Athlete Cyrus Habibi-Likio
Coach Willie Taggart and the Oregon Ducks picked up a commitment tonight from Cyrus Habibi-Likio out of Mountain View, California. Considered a strong Ducks lean of late, Habibi-Likio is listed as a 4-star running back on Scout, and 3-star running back on Rivals, and a high 3-star Athlete on 247 sports.
