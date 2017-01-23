DOT designates 10 new U.S. proving grounds for self-driving cars
The U.S. Department of Transportation has designated 10 new locations around the country to act as proving grounds for self-driving vehicle technology. The test sites will allow automakers and companies that create sensors, cameras and other technology for autonomous vehicles to conduct pilots and offer researchers insights into how best to use the data that comes from automated vehicle testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC