Dismayed by Trump, political activist...

Dismayed by Trump, political activists vie for local offices

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Campaign Manager Eitan Fenson sets up at the Democratic Volunteer Center in Mountain View on Oct. 19, 2016. Photo by Michelle Le Plenty of people probably want nothing to do with politics after last November's election, but for some it's exactly why they want to be more involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto 2 hr coon dogs 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Joey 172
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 5 Sid123 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 08 at 10:45PM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,736,517

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC