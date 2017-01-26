Decision to replace EHR systems sets off a series of challenges
After a nationwide push to move from paper to electronic patient records, the next phase for some hospitals and physicians is a redo. As of 2015, nine out of 10 office-based physicians, or 87 percent, had adopted some type of electronic health records system, more than doubling the rate of 42 percent in 2008, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health Data Management.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC