Councilman hosts presentation on aircraft noise
Mountain View will be hosting a public presentation on Monday, Jan 30, on the recent increase in aircraft noise over Midpeninsula cities due to changes in local flight paths. The airplane noise has been a hot-button issue for many residents, and the Federal Aviation Administration and a local stakeholder committee has begun investigating ways to reroute flight paths to SFO and San Jose International airports.
