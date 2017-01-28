Councilman hosts presentation on airc...

Councilman hosts presentation on aircraft noise

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Mountain View will be hosting a public presentation on Monday, Jan 30, on the recent increase in aircraft noise over Midpeninsula cities due to changes in local flight paths. The airplane noise has been a hot-button issue for many residents, and the Federal Aviation Administration and a local stakeholder committee has begun investigating ways to reroute flight paths to SFO and San Jose International airports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Macular degeneration breaking treatment 13 hr Going blind Not 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan 16 Local 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,339,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC