Council to dive into rent control next week

1 hr ago

Just as its new members settle in, the Mountain View City Council will be diving into rent control rules next week for its first major public meeting -- and it will be a whopper. Expected to run six hours or more, the marathon meeting on Jan. 24 will deal primarily with the Measure V, the new rent control law, and the legal challenge against it by the California Apartment Association.

