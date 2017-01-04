Compromise on VTA draft bus-routes plan

Compromise on VTA draft bus-routes plan

Changes are ahead for North County bus lines, with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority preparing to release a draft of a plan and begin community hearings. The Draft Transit Service Plan, scheduled to be presented to the VTA Board of Directors on Jan. 5, would overhaul the entire VTA bus system to increase ridership and make the service more efficient, officials have said.

