City OKs study on innovative transit line
The NASA Ames Research Center firm SkyTran's personal-rapid transit system is one of several options that could be studied by the city of Mountain View. After kicking the tires for a few years, Mountain View city leaders are now laying down money for what some might call a moonshot project to solve the area's traffic troubles.
