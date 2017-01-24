City eyes safety upgrades at fatal crash site
A suite of safety upgrades at the site of a fatal car crash will be discussed by the Mountain View Bike and Pedestrain Advisory Committee later this month. City Public Works officials are recommending a package of new lighted crosswalks and signs at the intersection of El Monte Road and Marich Way.
