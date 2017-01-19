Chef's concept was inspired by Vietnamese street food stalls.

Asian Box specializes in customized, fast-casual Vietnamese meals such as this box with six-spice chicken, caramelized egg, steamed/marinated veggies and more. Asian Box , the chef-driven, fast-casual concept inspired by Vietnamese street food stalls, is in the midst of a major expansion, with restaurants opening in downtown Burlingame , North San Jose's new Brokaw Center and San Francisco's Chestnut Street.

