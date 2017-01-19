Chef's concept was inspired by Vietnamese street food stalls.
Asian Box specializes in customized, fast-casual Vietnamese meals such as this box with six-spice chicken, caramelized egg, steamed/marinated veggies and more. Asian Box , the chef-driven, fast-casual concept inspired by Vietnamese street food stalls, is in the midst of a major expansion, with restaurants opening in downtown Burlingame , North San Jose's new Brokaw Center and San Francisco's Chestnut Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Woody
|183
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC