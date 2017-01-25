Campbell minimum wage will go to $15 per hour in 2022
Liz Gibbons is the new mayor for Campbell during 2017. She served as vice mayor last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC