Bay Area flooding: a look back at the 2014 storms
A California ighway Patrol officer directs traffic past a flood on Highway 237 near the Dana Street exit in Mountain View, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. Novato firefighters, background, help siblings Spencer and Angeline Tellerman divert water around their house on H Lane on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014, in Novato Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Ron
|171
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|13 hr
|Sid123
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC