Apartment lobby goes to court to stop...

Apartment lobby goes to court to stop rent control from becoming law

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A landlord industry group is seeking an injunction to prevent a new rent control law, approved by 65 percent of Richmond voters last fall, from being implemented. The California Apartment Association, an industry group that represents more than 50,000 property owners across the state, is asking the Contra Costa County Superior Court to grant a temporary restraining order against the city to block the new law, which went into effect Dec. 30. It plans to sue the city Friday challenging the legality of the ballot measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 22 hr Rudy 110
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Ron 171
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Thu Sid123 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 06 at 8:38PM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,086

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC