Apartment lobby goes to court to stop rent control from becoming law

A landlord industry group is seeking an injunction to prevent a new rent control law, approved by 65 percent of Richmond voters last fall, from being implemented. The California Apartment Association, an industry group that represents more than 50,000 property owners across the state, is asking the Contra Costa County Superior Court to grant a temporary restraining order against the city to block the new law, which went into effect Dec. 30. It plans to sue the city Friday challenging the legality of the ballot measure.

