Another approach to autonomous vehicl...

Another approach to autonomous vehicles - slow and steady

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: SiliconValley.com

The Audi SUV crept through city streets, obeying speed limits, stopping short at signals and keeping neatly between lane markers during morning rush hour. The driver's hands hovered above the steering wheel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makayla Ramsey 2 hr Karma 1
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Sat Going blind Not 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan 16 Local 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,371,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC