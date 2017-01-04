A busy year for El Camino Hospital

El Camino Hospital spent a lot of time in the spotlight this year, presenting big plans to expand both in and out of Mountain View, ousting its executive leadership and butting heads with its nursing staff over contract negotiations. The dust will hardly settle at the close of 2016 either, as El Camino forges ahead on new construction and searches for a new CEO to guide the community hospital through the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.