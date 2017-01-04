A busy year for El Camino Hospital
El Camino Hospital spent a lot of time in the spotlight this year, presenting big plans to expand both in and out of Mountain View, ousting its executive leadership and butting heads with its nursing staff over contract negotiations. The dust will hardly settle at the close of 2016 either, as El Camino forges ahead on new construction and searches for a new CEO to guide the community hospital through the coming years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Kelly
|165
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC