Uncanny Valley Opens Next Month at Pear Theatre

Mixing humor with heartache, the show explores the painful divide between creator and creation, the inherent unpredictability of consciousness, and how we are redefining what it means to be human in the twenty-first century irected by Caroline Clark, previews on January 19. Press and Opening Night is Friday, January 20, followed by a champagne gala. The show runs Thursdays through Sundays, through February 12. All performances are held at the Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.