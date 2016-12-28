This year's headshakers
This security robot, the product of a Mountain View company, is patrolling local business parks. The Knightscope K5 was used at Stanford Shopping Center this summer.
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Troy
|159
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Sun
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
