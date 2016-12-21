Specific Technologies and FIND announce strategic collaboration
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA & GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - Dec. 21, 2016 - Specific Technologies and FIND today announced a collaboration to promote the development of new solutions for diagnosis of bloodstream infections in resource-poor environments. The development of an infection in the bloodstream is the cause of sepsis, a systemic inflammatory response which can be life threatening.
