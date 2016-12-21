Scientists Plan to Say Hello to Aliens
Scientists have been doing lots of efforts to scan alien messages, but now they think is time to proceed with Hello. METI , or Messaging Extra Terrestrial Intelligence, that's a new organization in San Francisco aims to send signals to aliens instead of waiting for them to send message to the earth.
