Review: Forget Scrooge, hungry zombies have invaded Mountain View
The zombie apocalypse has finally come. One close-knit quartet of generally antisocial friends is uniquely positioned to survive - not because these guys are particularly strong or smart or talented or trained, but because they've watched every zombie movie ever made and have seen how pretty much every possible scenario or strategy plays out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|4
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 19
|MARK FARKER
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC