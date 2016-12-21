New year brings stifling new minimum ...

New year brings stifling new minimum wage hikes

Young job seekers in California have unwanted Christmas presents left under the tree: A series of minimum wage hikes given by state and local legislators that will reduce job opportunities in the new year. Unfortunately, these gifts don't come with a return policy.

