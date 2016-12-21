Mozart for the new year

Mozart for the new year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: SFGate

Mozart's music is both a cause for celebration and a balm for the inexorable passage of time - which means it's the perfect musical accompaniment for the New Year's weekend. The San Francisco Chamber Orchestra , led by Music Director Benjamin Simon , has assembled a free all-Mozart program in memory of the orchestra's founder, Edgar Braun .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Troy 159
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Mon Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,419,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC