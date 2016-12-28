Mountain View: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 101
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on southbound Highway 101 in Mountain View, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision between a sport bike and a silver Volkswagen was reported at 4 p.m. near Rengstorff Avenue, said CHP Officer Art Montiel.
