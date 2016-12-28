Mountain View: Motorcyclist killed in...

Mountain View: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 101

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on southbound Highway 101 in Mountain View, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision between a sport bike and a silver Volkswagen was reported at 4 p.m. near Rengstorff Avenue, said CHP Officer Art Montiel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr MAGA 160
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,115 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC