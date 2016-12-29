Mountain View: Motorcyclist killed in crash formally ID'd

A motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday on Highway 101 in Mountain View has been identified as Cory Elsner, 28, of Campbell, by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. The California Highway Patrol has yet to determine the cause of the crash, but the agency did receive reports that Elsner was weaving through slowing traffic when his sport bike collided with a Volkswagen Golf, said Officer Art Montiel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.