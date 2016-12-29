Mountain View: Motorcyclist killed in crash formally ID'd
A motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday on Highway 101 in Mountain View has been identified as Cory Elsner, 28, of Campbell, by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. The California Highway Patrol has yet to determine the cause of the crash, but the agency did receive reports that Elsner was weaving through slowing traffic when his sport bike collided with a Volkswagen Golf, said Officer Art Montiel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|165
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC