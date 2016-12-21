Modesto man pleads guilty in French L...

Modesto man pleads guilty in French Laundry wine theft

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: SFGate

A Modesto man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of premium wines - including rare vintages taken from the renowned French Laundry restaurant in Yountville - and ship them out of state, federal prosecutors said. Davis Kiryakoz, 44, admitted plotting to steal more than $870,000 worth of wine and sending more than $370,000 worth of it in interstate commerce, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Fri ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 20 Jay m25 4
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo! Dec 17 Hellary Cliton 2
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 17 MARKS LIEBOOK 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC