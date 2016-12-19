Minimum wage going up in 21 states, 22 cities
Some of those raises will be very minor - a cost of living adjustment amounting to an extra nickel or dime an hour. But in several places the jump will be between $1 and $2 an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|4
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 19
|MARK FARKER
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC