Metallica's Kirk Hammett Talks Trump Presidency, Tour Plans & More:...
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs during the 30th Anniversary Bridge School Benefit Concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Oct. 23, 2016 in Mountain View, Calif. Metallica 's Kirk Hammett hasn't heard from Donald Trump since his declaration to start a Twitter war with the president-elect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|4
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 19
|MARK FARKER
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC