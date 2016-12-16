Measure V: Rent-control ordinance faces lawsuit threat

Just days away from implementation, Mountain View's voter-approved rent-control ordinance, Measure V, is in danger of being challenged and potentially halted by a lawsuit expected to be filed next week by landlord advocates. In a letter sent to local property owners in recent days, the California Apartment Association indicated that its lawyers are preparing a multi-pronged lawsuit seeking to overturn the charter amendment, passed by voters last month.

