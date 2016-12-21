Honda and Waymo to collaborate, but are security risks being addressed?
Outside of the physical safety concerns many consumers have about self-driving technology, some experts believe the most pressing concerns about partnerships such as Honda's recent one are cybersecurity demands. The two companies-Honda and Alphabet's now independent self-driving car subsidiary, Waymo-recently announced that they were collaborating on an initiative to implement the latter's technology into the former's vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobile Marketer.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Troy
|159
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Sun
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC