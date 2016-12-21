Google reveals latest self-driving car

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Iol.co.za

Mountain View, California - Google's spinoff self-driving car division Waymo has revealed its latest self-driving car and it's based on the Chrysler Pacifica minivan. According to Google, 100 of these minivans will join the tech giant's fleet of self-driving vehicles being tested.

