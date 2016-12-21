Florence Deverill Not. to creditors
Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 191 North First Street, San Jose, California 95113, and mail or deliver a copy to MICHAEL MATTHEWS and ANNE VAN CULIN, as Co-Trustees of the FLORENCE DEVERILL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, dated August 20, 2014 wherein the decedent was the Settlor, at 800 West El Camino Real, Suite 180, Mountain View, California 94040, within the later of four months after December 23, 2016 or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 30 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Section 19103 of the Probate Code, A claim form may be obtained from the Superior Court Clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Sun.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|4
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 19
|MARK FARKER
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC