Florence Deverill Not. to creditors

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 191 North First Street, San Jose, California 95113, and mail or deliver a copy to MICHAEL MATTHEWS and ANNE VAN CULIN, as Co-Trustees of the FLORENCE DEVERILL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, dated August 20, 2014 wherein the decedent was the Settlor, at 800 West El Camino Real, Suite 180, Mountain View, California 94040, within the later of four months after December 23, 2016 or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 30 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Section 19103 of the Probate Code, A claim form may be obtained from the Superior Court Clerk.

