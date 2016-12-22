County pitches in to solve city's homelessness
Annamae Thomas, left, chats with another client the North County Winter Shelter in Sunnyvale, on Nov. 29, 2016. Photo by Michelle Le The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved a contract last week that launches a new partnership with the city of Mountain View aimed at preventing homelessness and getting some of the city's vehicle-dwelling population off the streets.
