Council votes to make Mountain View a human rights city
Spurred by a wave of intolerance in the national political discourse, local leaders last week signed up Mountain View as a "human rights city," pledging to protect life and liberty. By doing so, Mountain View joins cities such as San Francisco, Seattle and Eugene, Oregon in adopting the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights as a framework for guiding future local policies.
