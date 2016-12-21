City withholds details on rent control committee applicants

As Mountain View's extensive new rent-control law goes into effect, the City Council faces a big decision: Who should be put in charge of the powerful new regulatory arm that will oversee the program? Under the language of Measure V, which voters approved last month, that oversight falls to a new Rental Housing Committee, a five-person panel that will be chosen by the council in the coming weeks. By the Tuesday application deadline, 22 people had submitted paperwork to join the volunteer committee.

