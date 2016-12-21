City withholds details on rent control committee applicants
As Mountain View's extensive new rent-control law goes into effect, the City Council faces a big decision: Who should be put in charge of the powerful new regulatory arm that will oversee the program? Under the language of Measure V, which voters approved last month, that oversight falls to a new Rental Housing Committee, a five-person panel that will be chosen by the council in the coming weeks. By the Tuesday application deadline, 22 people had submitted paperwork to join the volunteer committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|4
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 19
|MARK FARKER
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC