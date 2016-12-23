Cal football recruiting: Cyrus Habibi-Likio visits Berkeley, postpones decision
Cal is in the mood to find some local defensive talent, and they have a potential player in Cyrus Habibi-Likio at St. Francis High in Mountain View. The running back was originally planning on making a decision on Christmas Eve, but he's postponed it to January as major schools like Washington began to take notice.
