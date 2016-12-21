Bryan Salesky
Chosen because: The software engineer has been director of hardware development for Google's autonomous vehicle efforts for the past three years, splitting his time between Pittsburgh and Mountain View, Calif. Before Google, Bryan Salesky was at Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute.
