Alphabet's DeepMind hiring team to work on Google
DeepMind, the London-based division of Alphabet Inc. that's responsible for numerous recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, is hiring its first researcher in the U.S. to boost collaboration across the Atlantic. The "applied research scientist position" described in a job posting on DeepMind's website Thursday will be located at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.
