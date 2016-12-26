A second chance at higher education

It may sound too good to be true, but a Mountain View-based education company is giving anyone who lives or works in Mountain View the chance to earn a college degree without having to pay a dime. The Mountain View Working Scholars program, launched by the company Study.com, kicked off two months ago and is offering an educational opportunity for those working in Mountain View who haven't completed a college degree.

