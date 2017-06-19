Pest abatement expert aims to protect public from mosquitoes

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JUNE 24-25 - In this June 5, 2017 photo, Jim Torbert, with the Elmore County Pest Abatement Department, checks mosquito traps as he makes his rounds in Mountain Home, Idaho. Any captured mosquitoes are sent off to a lab to check for the presence of West Nile Virus.

