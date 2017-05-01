Wildlife GPS collars help Idaho recov...

Wildlife GPS collars help Idaho recover stolen trailer

The person who took an Idaho Fish and Game trailer from the agency's headquarters dumped GPS wildlife tracking collars during the getaway across two states and left a trail leading to a remote Utah canyon, officials said Tuesday. "He was like Johnny Appleseed , dropping stuff as he went along his route," Fish and Game spokesman Evin Oneale said.

