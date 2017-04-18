Sheriff: Child's remains found north of Mountain Home, Idaho - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST
The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Idaho Fish and Game officers notified them Saturday of the discovery of the remains of what appears to be a child between 1 and 5 years old. The Sheriff's Office says the remains were found partially uncovered inside a badger hole and that it's clear the remains had been buried for a considerable amount of time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Mountain Home Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|8 hr
|Harrassment Hastert
|2
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|Bob
|39
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 16
|Daddy
|3
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Apr 15
|Joy Behar is mental
|37
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mountain Home Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC