Sheriff: Child's remains found north ...

Sheriff: Child's remains found north of Mountain Home, Idaho - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Idaho Fish and Game officers notified them Saturday of the discovery of the remains of what appears to be a child between 1 and 5 years old. The Sheriff's Office says the remains were found partially uncovered inside a badger hole and that it's clear the remains had been buried for a considerable amount of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain Home Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) 8 hr Harrassment Hastert 2
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Apr 16 Bob 39
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 16 Daddy 3
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Apr 15 Joy Behar is mental 37
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 11 reviewboise 2
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
See all Mountain Home Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain Home Forum Now

Mountain Home Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain Home Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mountain Home, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC