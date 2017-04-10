Project Hotspot

Project Hotspot

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: EurekAlert!

Boulder, Colo., USA: In their study published in Lithosphere this week, James Kessler and colleagues examine the geology of a scientific borehole drilled into the Snake River Plain, Idaho, USA, to investigate the potential for geothermal energy at depth. The site discussed in this paper is on the Mountain Home Air Force Base, where a drillhole in 1984 indicated that geothermal fluids were present at about 1.8 km depth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain Home Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 10 hr Joy Behar is mental 37
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 13 unmaskedhearts 2
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 11 reviewboise 2
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Mar 29 K-Mac 3
See all Mountain Home Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain Home Forum Now

Mountain Home Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain Home Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Mountain Home, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,330,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC