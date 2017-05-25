Idaho: Remains of 2 people found in Oregon Trail badger hole
The fluke discovery of children's bones has investigators tryin... . In this April 15, 2017, video image courtesy of KTVB-TV, shows an Elmore County Sheriff vehicle in the remote area where skeletal remains were found in a badger hole north of Mountain Home, Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain Home Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|21
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|May 22
|Perelli
|76
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|May 19
|Gypsy Nomad
|566
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|May 14
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain Home Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC