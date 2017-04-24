Children's remains found in badger hole

In this April 15, 2017, video image courtesy of KTVB-TV, shows an Elmore County Sheriff vehicle in the remote area where skeletal remains were found in a badger hole north of Mountain Home, Idaho. MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho - Skeletal remains found earlier this month by Idaho Fish and Game officers appear to belong to a pair of children, Elmore County sheriff's deputies said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.