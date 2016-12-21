Almost 100 Stand with Standing Rock in Front of Boise City Hall
Sally Monday drove from Mountain Home to Boise to participate in a candlelight vigil supporting protesters at Standing Rock-one of nearly 100 people who gathered Saturday night in front of Boise City Hall. Minutes before the vigil was set to begin, she stood in front of Chase Bank on Idaho Street handing out pamphlets to passersby while holding a huge sign that read, "We Stand with Standing Rock."
