Number of women in the Idaho Legislature going up by two, from 29 to 31

The Idaho Legislature that will assemble in Boise for its organizational session on Dec. 1 will have 31 female members, the AP reports, up two from the current 29. The Senate will fall from 10 women to nine; Sen. Sheryl Nuxoll, R-Cottonwood, was defeated in the GOP primary by Carl Crabtree, who then won the seat in the last week's election. In the House, the number of women will rise by three from 19 to 22, due to a series of changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.