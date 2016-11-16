Number of women in the Idaho Legislature going up by two, from 29 to 31
The Idaho Legislature that will assemble in Boise for its organizational session on Dec. 1 will have 31 female members, the AP reports, up two from the current 29. The Senate will fall from 10 women to nine; Sen. Sheryl Nuxoll, R-Cottonwood, was defeated in the GOP primary by Carl Crabtree, who then won the seat in the last week's election. In the House, the number of women will rise by three from 19 to 22, due to a series of changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Mountain Home Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|S palasinski
|30
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea...
|Dec 17
|PFFFTTTT
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 16
|swtnes34
|78
|Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis...
|Dec 14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14)
|Dec 6
|mort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain Home Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC